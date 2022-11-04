Starbucks co-founder has filter coffee, masala dosa at iconic Bengaluru restaurant

Zev Siegl left a note thanking the restaurant staff for hosting him. (Image credit: vidyarthibhavan/Instagram)

Bengaluru's iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan restaurant recently served a VIP guest : Zev Siegl, the co-founder of Starbucks. Siegl was in the city to attend an investors' conference and stopped by at the restaurant to enjoy some local food.

Siegl was treated to masala dosa and filter coffee, and going by the note he left for the eatery, he had a good experience.

"It was an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee and warm welcome," read Siegl's note, that Vidyarthi Bhavan shared on Instagram. "I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle."

The restaurant posted several photos from the evening with Siegl. He was seen posing with the staff and being felicitated by them.

Vidyarthi Bhavan said they were "happy and proud" to have hosted Siegl.

Instagram users congratulated the restaurant .

"Amazing! Starbucks founder having VB’s (Vidyarthi Bhavan) delicious filter coffee after masala dosai! Proud of you!" one person wrote.

Another said: "Thank you so much for making his visit so memorable."

One user hoped that inspired by its founder's experience, Starbucks would start serving filter coffee too.

Indians had expressed this hope in September too, when Starbucks chose Laxman Narasimhan, an executive of Indian origin, to succeed Howard Schultz as the CEO.

There were reports in July that Starbucks was planning to add filter coffee, masala chai and street-style sandwiches to its menu in India.

