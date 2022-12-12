Zerodha's Nithin Kamath's wife Seema is now cancer free. How they celebrated

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath shared an update about his wife’s Seema’s health announcing that she was now “cancer free”.

Seema Patil was diagnosed with breast cancer in November last year. She underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and radiation as part of her treatment.

Sharing the update, Kamath wrote on Twitter: “Seema is now cancer free. We celebrated by running the super fun @DevilsCircuit last week, along with a few others from @zerodhaonline. 1 year from diagnosis to surgery to chemotherapy to radiation to back to full fitness.”

Kamath said to celebrate the good news, they ran the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit with a few others from the company. He said it took his wife one year in total to get back to good health.

The photos showed Seema Patil taking an active part on the obstacle race.

Just a couple of months ago, Kamath had shared an update on his wife’s cancer journey on Instagram. He posted a photo that shows the two of them rock climbing and wrote: “Seema has bounced back in just ten months since her breast cancer diagnosis, the mastectomy, chemo, & radiation, thanks to her healthy lifestyle before and after.”

His wife has earlier spoken of her battle with cancer in a blog post. “I absolutely did everything possible to be healthy and I thought nothing could physically slow me down until I was diagnosed with breast cancer in Nov 2021,” she wrote.

It was during a regular full-body check-up that Patil was diagnosed with cancer. She underwent extensive treatment, including chemotherapy that made her lose muscle mass and feel tired quicker.