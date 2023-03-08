English
    Zerodha's Nithin Kamath calls Bill Gates an 'inspiration' after breakfast rendezvous

    Nithin Kamath also called Bill Gates an “inspiration” and thanked him for meeting him and his brother Nikhil Kamath.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 08, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
    Nikhil and Nithin Kamath met Bill Gates over breakfast. (Image: @nikhilkamathcio/Twitter)

    Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath had a few words for billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates after a breakfast rendezvous with him and his brother Nikhil.

    “The efforts by Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath in addressing climate change & supporting entrepreneurs are incredible. I’m inspired by the young leaders like them who are championing philanthropy in India,” Gates had tweeted quoting a photo from the meeting shared by Nikhil Kamath.


    Responding to the praise, Nithin Kamath took to Twitter to write a long note chronicling their environmentalist journey with Rainmatter Foundation. He also called Gates an “inspiration” and thanked him for meeting them.


    “Thanks for the acknowledgment Bill Gates. All our giving forward initiatives are mostly thanks to the team at @RainmatterOrg. In this journey, we're at that place where we're also still building up @zerodhaonline. Kailash building tech and I managing the overall business, and both of us giving some time to Rainmatter, while @nikhilkamathcio manages investments,” Kamath wrote.

    He continued: “We are incredibly lucky to be in a position to be able to give forward or invest for future. We were lucky to be at the right place and at the right time with the right products & initiatives when the markets grew quickly in the last few years. This made it possible for us to think about the future and start supporting and partnering with organizations that are tackling pressing issues. This was along with the entrepreneurs we were already backing through Rainmatter Foundation.”

    “Thanks for taking the time to meet us. You are an inspiration,” he concluded.

    On his week-long visit to India – his first after the Covid-19 pandemic – Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several entrepreneurs, content creators and NGOs to further work his Foundation’s cause in the country.

