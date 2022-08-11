Zerodha users tweet complaints, memes after glitch: 'Everyone on Rakhi leave'

Many users of trading platform Zerodha experienced glitches on August 11 and took to Twitter to voice their grievances.

One user wrote that the glitch was resolved in just over 10 minutes but in that short time, a barrage of complaints popped up on the social network.

They spoke about the losses they suffered during peak trading hours.

"First, it (the platform) did not work at all, then it hung," a user named Rohit Dwivedi said. "Who will take responsibility for my loss?"

"This is the third time I booked loss above Rs 1,500 because of Zerodha being down," another user wrote. "Who is accountable for this, Zerodha?"

Amid the outage, a third person observed: "Just because somebody is charging money (while few are providing free brokerage/API) doesn't mean they will provide the best service always."

One user linked the glitch to the upcoming long weekend.

Or was it the festival of Raksha Bandhan?



When everyone is on rakhi leave in your technical team #zerodha pic.twitter.com/wltBT9SFNg — Harsimran Singh Dhami (@harsimran_dhami) August 11, 2022



"Seems like the Zerodha staff will be starting their day after Rakhi celebrations," one comment on Twitter read.

Others responded to the outage with memes.