Nithin Kamath: 'Getting investors on board is like getting married. Doesn't usually end well'

Zerodha CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath on Tuesday said that high valuations are detrimental to companies even though it's celebrated. He added that getting investors on board is like getting married and doesn’t usually end well if it doesn't meet expectations.

"We celebrate valuations, but the more I speak to founders, the more I'm convinced high valuations are detrimental. Higher valuations are mostly a result of overstating the size of the opportunity," Kamath tweeted. "Of course, there are outliers, but they are the exception, not the rule. Getting investors on board is like getting married: setting wrong expectations before the marriage leads to disappointments and conflicts and doesn’t usually end well."

The Zerodha boss said that there have been businesses that would've otherwise done well but are struggling because they raised money at unrealistic valuations. "Higher valuations force you to spend more, hire more and take random bets. Founders end up losing interest if the assumptions about the total addressable market (TAM) don't materialise, and growing fast enough to justify the valuations isn't possible," Nithin Kamath said.

He added that unreasonable TAM (total available market) assumptions are a larger problem in India because the revenue opportunity other than lending is limited to the top two crore Indians who account for about 1.5 percent of the population.

Ankita Sengupta