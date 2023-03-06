 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zerodha founders' breakfast meeting with Bill Gates: 'Man who knows everything'

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

Bill Gates has been meeting top politicians and business leaders as part of his visit to India.

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath with Bill Gates. (Image credit: @Nikhil Kamath/Twitter)

Bill Gates has had a busy itinerary during his trip to India -- meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet, delivering talks and interacting with the country's top business leaders.

Most recently, he met Zerodha founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath for breakfast.

Nikhil Kamath shared a photo of their meeting on Twitter, praising the Microsoft co-founder as "the man who knows everything about everything".

 

 