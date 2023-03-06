Zerodha founders' breakfast meeting with Bill Gates: 'Man who knows everything'

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath with Bill Gates. (Image credit: @Nikhil Kamath/Twitter)

Bill Gates has had a busy itinerary during his trip to India -- meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet, delivering talks and interacting with the country's top business leaders.

Most recently, he met Zerodha founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath for breakfast.

Nikhil Kamath shared a photo of their meeting on Twitter, praising the Microsoft co-founder as "the man who knows everything about everything".

Bill Gates' other meetings were with Wipro's top bosses Azim Premji and Rishad Premji, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Ratan Tata.



With two role models ! pic.twitter.com/YaghCwRxdO

— Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) March 3, 2023

Gates travelled to India this month, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The past trips he made to the country were spent surveying sanitation facilities and meeting underserved communities, as part of the work his foundation -- the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation -- does.

"I haven’t been back since before the pandemic," Gates announced before his trip. "I can’t wait to see how much progress has been made in that time."

Once he was in India, Gates surveyed India's efforts in crucial areas like climate change and health.

He met PM Modi to discuss how science and innovation could help India reduce inequalities.

Gates said meeting Modi left him "more optimistic than ever" about India's progress across sectors.

"The country is showing what’s possible when we invest in innovation," the billionaire said. "I hope India will continue this progress and share its innovations with the world. I’m proud that the Gates Foundation will be a partner along the way".

