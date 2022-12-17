 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath says these money basics should be taught in schools

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 17, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

Essential financial lessons taught early will go a long way, he said.

Zerodha CEO and Co-founder Nithin Kamath.

Zerodha Chief Executive Officer Nithin Kamath has often stressed on the importance of starting financial journeys early. He believes schools should teach students money basics just like they make them thorough in formulas.

In a tweet on Friday, Nithin Kamath shared a video of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya highlighting in parliament that many young Indians were not equipped with financial management skills.

"We don't have financial literacy as part of the formal school education," Surya in the clip. He added that if students were taught basic financial skills in schools and colleges, they will be able to plan their lives better and steer clear of fraudulent schemes.

Surya urged the education ministry to consider making money management a part of school and college syllabi.

Kamath supported the argument, and volunteered to help the ministry.

"I still remember the formula for the area of a circle or that CH3OH is Methanol from school," the Zerodha CEO said. "Similarly, If we taught finance basics in school, like why start investing early, inflation, insurance, retirement planning, etc. These lessons will be helpful throughout life."

 