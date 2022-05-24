English
    Zero risk of monkeypox becoming Covid-like pandemic, says top US doctor

    Dr Faheem Younus says there is zero risk of monkeypox evolving into a Covid-like pandemic.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 24, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST
    Monkeypox often starts with flu-like symptoms before causing a chickenpox-like rash on the face and body.

    There is zero chance of monkeypox evolving into a Covid-like pandemic, a top US doctor has said. Dr Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Diseases at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH), cited lower transmission rate of monkeypox and existence of a vaccine among five reasons as to why it won’t become a global pandemic.

    Monkeypox cases are concerning but the risk of this becoming a COVID like pandemic is ZERO%” Younus said in a tweet Monday.

    Dr Faheem Younus listed five reasons as to why monkeypox won’t become a pandemic. “It is not novel, is typically not deadly, is less contagious than Covid, has been around for five decades and is prevented by small pox vaccine,” he tweeted.

    Rising cases of monkeypox, a type of viral infection which causes fever, aches and a distinctive bumpy rash, led to worldwide concerns about another pandemic even as the global economy still recovers from the impact of coronavirus.

    Experts, however, believe that risk to the general public from monkeypox is low at this time as the virus is not as easily transmitted as the SARS-CoV-2 virus that spurred the global Covid-19 pandemic.

    In further good news, it is also not as deadly - Monkeypox is related to smallpox, but is usually milder, particularly the West African strain of the virus that was identified in a US case, which has a fatality rate of around 1%. Most people fully recover in two to four weeks, a US public health official told news agency Reuters.

    Experts believe the current monkeypox outbreak is being spread through close, intimate skin on skin contact with someone who has an active rash. That should make its spread easier to contain once infections are identified, experts said.

    (With inputs from Reuters)



    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid #monkeypox
    first published: May 24, 2022 01:06 pm
