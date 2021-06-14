Zero COVID-19 cases reported in Mumbai's Dharavi for the first time

Representational image (Image: AP)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Mumbai's Dharavi, the biggest slum in Asia, reported zero COVID-19 cases for the first time on June 14. The coronavirus case tally in the slum area is 6,861 at present.

Dharavi had been adding around one to three COVID-19 cases daily since May 31. The cases of coronavirus infections being reported from the slum had peaked in April this year with 99 fresh cases being added on April 8.

However, the number of daily infections being added started declining gradually after COVID-19 restrictions were imposed in the city, with hardly a few cases being added in the past week.

Mumbai’s Dharavi was declared a COVID-19 hotspot during the first wave of the pandemic. On December 25, 2020, it had reported zero COVID-19 positive cases for the first time.

The last time the slum recorded zero new COVID-19 cases was on February 2, 2021, before the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The number of new coronavirus cases being reported daily started rising steadily thereafter with 70-90 COVID-19 cases being recorded every day during the peak between March and April.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally rose by 700 cases on June 13 and increased to 7,16,579. The city also reported 19 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushed the toll to 15,183.