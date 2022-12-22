Zelensky presents Ukraine flag from battlefield to US Congress

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a special joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday evening and presented lawmakers with a Ukrainian flag. The flag was autographed by front-line troops in Bakhmut, the Associated Press reported.

Zelensky received thunderous applause as he presented the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris. He said the flag represented Ukraine’s “victory in this war.”

“They asked me to bring this flag to you - to the U.S. Congress, to members of the House of Representatives and senators whose decisions can save millions of people,” Zelensky told US lawmakers, according to The Hill.

Pelosi, in turn, presented Zelensky with an American flag that had flown over the Capitol that day. The Ukraine president pumped his fist in the air as he walked out with the encased American flag.

This visit to the United States is Zelensky’s first overseas trip since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, leading to widespread destruction and death.

In his impassioned speech that was repeatedly interrupted by applause, Zelensky voiced gratitude and said that the new year would mark the "turning point" in the fight against Russia. “"On this special Christmastime, I want to thank you, all of you. I thank every American family which cherishes the warmth of its home and wishes the same warmth to other people,” he told lawmakers.

"Your money is not charity. It's an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way," Zelensky added.

(With inputs from agencies)