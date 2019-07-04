App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Z1Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Galaxy M40 vs Motorola One Vision: Specs, Price, Features comparison

We compare the specs and features of these smartphones priced in the sub-Rs 20k category.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo has launched the Z1Pro in India starting at Rs 14,990. The smartphone comes packed with strong specs on paper and offers a good value-for-money quotient.

It competes with the already popular Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro. In terms of design, the Z1Pro features a punch-hole display like the Galaxy M40 and Motorola One Vision. We compare the specs and features of these smartphones priced in the sub Rs 20k category.
Parameters Vivo Z1Pro Redmi Note 7 Pro Realme 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy M40 Motorola One Vision
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a punch-hole display. 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top. 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a water-drop notch on top. 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O  display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 6.3-inch Full HD+ CinemaVision display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9.
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with Adreno 616 GPU 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 612 GPU. 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE with Adreno 616 GPU. 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with Adreno 612 GPU 2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC with Mali- G72 GPU.
RAM and Storage options 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB storage options, expandable via microSD

4GB + 64GB,

6GB + 64GB,

Close
6GB +128GB. expandable via microSD up to 256GB.		 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB. Expandable upto 256GB via microSD. 6GB + 128GB. Expandable up to  512GB via microSD. 4GB + 128GB. Expandable up to 512GB via microSD.
Rear Camera Triple camera setup with 16MP (f/1.78) + 8MP + 2MP sensors 48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP. 16MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4) Triple camera setup with 32MP (f/1.7) + 8MP (f/2.2) + 5MP. Dual camera setup with a 48MP F/1.79 lens with OIS and 5MP depth sensor.
Front camera 32MP f/2.0 sensor 13MP f/2.0 sensor 25MP f/2.0 sensor 16MP sensor 25MP f/2.0 sensor with Quad-Pixel Technology.
Battery 5,000 mAh with fast charging support 4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 fast charging support. 4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech 3,500 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging. 3,500 mAh with 15W TurboPower charging
OS Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9 Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Android 9.0 based One UI Android 9.0 based EMUI 9
Connectivity 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support. 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS,, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack
Colour options Sonic Black, Mirror Black, Sonic Black Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red. Carbon Grey, Lightning Purple, Nitro Blue. Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue. Sapphire
Price

Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB,

related news

Rs 16,990 for 6GB + 64GB,

Rs 17,990 for Rs 6GB + 128GB.

Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB,

Rs 6GB + 64GB for Rs 15,999,

Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB.		 Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB Rs 19,990 for 6GB + 128GB. Rs 19,999 for 4GB + 128GB
 

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 06:34 pm

tags #Motorola #Realme #Redmi #Samsung #smartphones #Technology #Vivo #Xiaomi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.