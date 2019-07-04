Z1Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Galaxy M40 vs Motorola One Vision: Specs, Price, Features comparison

Vivo has launched the Z1Pro in India starting at Rs 14,990. The smartphone comes packed with strong specs on paper and offers a good value-for-money quotient.

Parameters Vivo Z1Pro Redmi Note 7 Pro Realme 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy M40 Motorola One Vision Display 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a punch-hole display. 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top. 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a water-drop notch on top. 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 6.3-inch Full HD+ CinemaVision display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with Adreno 616 GPU 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 612 GPU. 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE with Adreno 616 GPU. 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with Adreno 612 GPU 2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC with Mali- G72 GPU. RAM and Storage options 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB storage options, expandable via microSD 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, Close 6GB +128GB. expandable via microSD up to 256GB. 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB. Expandable upto 256GB via microSD. 6GB + 128GB. Expandable up to 512GB via microSD. 4GB + 128GB. Expandable up to 512GB via microSD. Rear Camera Triple camera setup with 16MP (f/1.78) + 8MP + 2MP sensors 48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP. 16MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4) Triple camera setup with 32MP (f/1.7) + 8MP (f/2.2) + 5MP. Dual camera setup with a 48MP F/1.79 lens with OIS and 5MP depth sensor. Front camera 32MP f/2.0 sensor 13MP f/2.0 sensor 25MP f/2.0 sensor 16MP sensor 25MP f/2.0 sensor with Quad-Pixel Technology. Battery 5,000 mAh with fast charging support 4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 fast charging support. 4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech 3,500 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging. 3,500 mAh with 15W TurboPower charging OS Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9 Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Android 9.0 based One UI Android 9.0 based EMUI 9 Connectivity 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support. 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS,, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack Colour options Sonic Black, Mirror Black, Sonic Black Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red. Carbon Grey, Lightning Purple, Nitro Blue. Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue. Sapphire Price Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 16,990 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 17,990 for Rs 6GB + 128GB. Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 6GB + 64GB for Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB. Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB Rs 19,990 for 6GB + 128GB. Rs 19,999 for 4GB + 128GB

It competes with the already popular Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro. In terms of design, the Z1Pro features a punch-hole display like the Galaxy M40 and Motorola One Vision. We compare the specs and features of these smartphones priced in the sub Rs 20k category.