Z1Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Galaxy M40 vs Motorola One Vision: Specs, Price, Features comparison

We compare the specs and features of these smartphones priced in the sub-Rs 20k category.
Vivo has launched the Z1Pro in India starting at Rs 14,990. The smartphone comes packed with strong specs on paper and offers a good value-for-money quotient.It competes with the already popular Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro. In terms of design, the Z1Pro features a punch-hole display like the Galaxy M40 and Motorola One Vision. We compare the specs and features of these smartphones priced in the sub Rs 20k category.
|Parameters
|Vivo Z1Pro
|Redmi Note 7 Pro
|Realme 3 Pro
|Samsung Galaxy M40
|Motorola One Vision
|Display
|6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a punch-hole display.
|6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.
|6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a water-drop notch on top.
|6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
|6.3-inch Full HD+ CinemaVision display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 21:9.
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with Adreno 616 GPU
|2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 612 GPU.
|2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE with Adreno 616 GPU.
|2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with Adreno 612 GPU
|2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC with Mali- G72 GPU.
|RAM and Storage options
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB storage options, expandable via microSD
|
4GB + 64GB,
6GB + 64GB,
6GB +128GB. expandable via microSD up to 256GB.
|4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB. Expandable upto 256GB via microSD.
|6GB + 128GB. Expandable up to 512GB via microSD.
|4GB + 128GB. Expandable up to 512GB via microSD.
|Rear Camera
|Triple camera setup with 16MP (f/1.78) + 8MP + 2MP sensors
|48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP.
|16MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4)
|Triple camera setup with 32MP (f/1.7) + 8MP (f/2.2) + 5MP.
|Dual camera setup with a 48MP F/1.79 lens with OIS and 5MP depth sensor.
|Front camera
|32MP f/2.0 sensor
|13MP f/2.0 sensor
|25MP f/2.0 sensor
|16MP sensor
|25MP f/2.0 sensor with Quad-Pixel Technology.
|Battery
|5,000 mAh with fast charging support
|4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 fast charging support.
|4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech
|3,500 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging.
|3,500 mAh with 15W TurboPower charging
|OS
|Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9
|Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
|Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
|Android 9.0 based One UI
|Android 9.0 based EMUI 9
|Connectivity
|4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support.
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS,, headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack
|Colour options
|Sonic Black, Mirror Black, Sonic Black
|Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red.
|Carbon Grey, Lightning Purple, Nitro Blue.
|Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue.
|Sapphire
|Price
|
Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB,
Rs 16,990 for 6GB + 64GB,Rs 17,990 for Rs 6GB + 128GB.
|
Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB,
Rs 6GB + 64GB for Rs 15,999,Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB.
|Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB
|Rs 19,990 for 6GB + 128GB.
|Rs 19,999 for 4GB + 128GB
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 06:34 pm