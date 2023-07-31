'Real legend': Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to Stuart Broad on his retirement

In 2007, Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in a T20 World Cup game at Durban.

The final day of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at The Oval on Monday will be the last day of international cricket that England speedster Stuart Broad will play.

The 37-year-old announced on Saturday that the ongoing match will be his last and he will end his career with 167 Test matches, ever since debuting in the longest format in 2007.

Ahead of his swansong, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh paid his tribute to Broad, calling the paceman 'a real legend!' and wishing him the best for his future.

"Take a bow @StuartBroad8. Congratulations on an incredible Test career one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend! Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady!," Singh wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

In 2007, Singh hit Broad for six sixes in an over in a T20 World Cup game at Durban. On Saturday, Broad stated that game helped him build his "warrior mode".

"Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day. What would I have been: 21, 22? I learnt loads. I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience knowing that I was left very short as an international performer in that moment. I'd rushed my preparation. I didn't have any sort of pre-ball routine. I didn't have any focus, particularly, and I started building my 'warrior mode' that I call it after that experience."

In 2020, Singh had taken to Twitter to praise Broad after he claimed his 500th Test wicket against the West Indies.

