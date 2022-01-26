Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech welcome baby boy, congratulations pour in

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech married in November 2016. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by yuvisofficial)

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech welcomed their first child, a boy, on Tuesday, the couple announced on social media.

“To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today, god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world,” the couple posted separately on their social media pages.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, an actor and a model, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on November 16 last year. They got married in 2016 after their engagement in 2015.

Their announcement comes days after actor and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas welcomed a baby via surrogacy.

Congratulations poured in moments after they broke the news on social media. BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) chief Sourav Ganguly, former cricketers Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, actors Raveena Tandon and Bipasha Basu were among those who dropped congratulatory messages under Yuvraj Singh’s post on Instagram.

After retiring from international cricket, Singh played in franchise cricket around the world. He also featured in the Road Safety World Series and Abu Dhabi T10 league earlier this year. He played 304 ODIs and 40 Test for India, scoring 8701 and 1900 runs respectively after making his debut in October 2000. He also took 111 ODI wickets with his left-arm spin bowling.

The World Cup-winning former India all-rounder, who turned 40 in December last year, launched his NFT , or non-fungible token, collection on Christmas Day, and saw strong traction for the digital assets amid buyers. His first century bat got a final bid of worth $78,000.

The digital collectibles also included trump cards which have photos, and models in 3D and 2D formats of Singh. As many as 5,000 trump card combo packs priced at $30 each were made available to buyers and the platform said that most of these packs are sold out.