Yuvraj Singh welcomes second child with Hazel Keech, couple blessed with baby girl

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech made the announcement, welcoming their second child into their family on social media on Friday.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech became parents to a baby girl, the cricketer announced on his social media handles on Friday. In his posts, Singh also revealed the girl's name as "Aura".

"Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family," Singh wrote on Friday with Keech and both their children in the photo.



The Instagram post saw several responses, with many congratulatory messages from cricketers and other celebrities.

"Congratulations paji," Singh's former teammate Suresh Raina wrote.

"Congratulations to both of you," former all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote.

Current India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja wrote a cheeky message, asking the 2011 World Cup winner to "double it up".

"No paji double it up," he wrote.

"Congratulations bro. Much love to the lil one," Robin Uthappa wrote.

"Waheguru bless the family," Angad Bedi wrote.

In January 2022, Singh and Keech had welcomed their first child- a boy whom they named "Orion".

"To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world," Singh had written on X after the birth of the boy.

The 41-year-old, who retired from international cricket in 2019, married Keech in 2016.

