YouTuber orders pomegranate seeds online, claims they tasted like 'nail polish'

Samdish Bhatia claimed that the pomegranate seeds tasted and smelled like nail polish. (Image: Samdish Bhatia/Instagram)

Popular YouTuber Samdish Bhatia took to Instagram to share a grievance against a popular grocery brand. Bhatia, who rose to fame with his YouTube channel “Unfiltered by Samdish” shared a picture of a box of pomegranate seeds that he had ordered from a grocery app. He claimed that he could smell and taste nail polish while eating the fruit seeds in the post.

The now-viral post was shared by him on July 26. It featured a picture of a box of pomegranate seeds. Bhatia claimed that the seeds tasted and smelled like nail polish. He further went on to say that despite spitting it all out, he suffered from a “burnt tongue”.

“Ordered this packet of pomegranate (anaar) today from Swiggy Instamart. I don't say it lightly. As soon as I took a spoonful and put it in my mouth, I could smell and taste something familiar. It was…wait for it…N..a..il polish. Yes, God Swear. No crosses,” he wrote in the caption.

See the post here:



The post grabbed a lot of eyeballs online and Bhatia’s followers were quick to react to it.

“Rule of thumb - never ever order peeled fruits from anywhere,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “I can’t believe this.”

Some people also claimed that the peculiar taste was because of the yeast eating up the sugar in the fruit. “Pomegranate seeds which start to go bad smell and taste like nail polish remover because of the yeast eating up the sugar. I doubt they would add nail polish for colour, that’s not at all a cost effective way to colour large amounts of pomegranate,” a user remarked.

“It's because of yeast breaking down sugars from the fruit. It smells like a nail paint probably because it wasn't freshly seeded,” a fourth user commented.

While speaking to Moneycontrol, the brand from which Bhatia had ordered the fruit said, "With regard to the specific complaint, we would like to clarify that our pomegranate called by Samdish with fragrant nail polish is actually containing authentic pomegranate arils only. We don’t tamper with the truly pleasurable and natural scent in all our product including pomegranate. And take great care to maintain its quality. We understand that some natural fruits, including pomegranates, can produce a similar smell when they begin to spoil due to the breakdown of sugars by yeast."

"Each of our products, including pomegranates, undergoes rigorous quality testing to meet the highest industry standards to ensure safety, authenticity and customer satisfaction. In addition, we maintain optimal storage conditions and temperature control to maintain the freshness and quality of all our fruits and products. Our priority is to provide our valued customers with nothing less than the best," the company said further.