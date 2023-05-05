YouTuber dies trying to ride at 300 kph on Yamuna expressway

As per reports, Agastay Chauhan lost control of his bike and the vehicle hit the divider on the expressway and died of head injuries. (Photo credit: https://www.instagram.com/pro_rider_1000).

A YouTube influencer died in a bike accident on the Yamuna Expressway while trying to touch the 300 kph speed mark on Wednesday. Agastay Chauhan was returning to Delhi from Agra and was riding a Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R - a 1,000cc superbike- and making a video for his YouTube channel.

As per reports, Chauhan lost control of his bike and the vehicle hit the divider on the expressway. He died of head injuries. The accident occurred at 47 Mile point, which falls under the Tappal police station region in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Chauhan was from Dehradun and ran a YouTube channel named "Pro Rider 1000". He had 1.2 million subscribers in his channel. His helmet was smashed into pieces. In the final video uploaded by him on the channel, he said that he was going to Delhi and will look to touch 300 kph mark on his bike and even try to surpass the mark.

"I will take it to 300 kph and see if it can go beyond that," he said in the video.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX10R can reach speeds up to 300 kph and can accelerate from 0-100 kph in less than three seconds and from 0-200 kph in barely 10 seconds. The bike is available in India at a cost, upwards of Rs 16 lakh.

