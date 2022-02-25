YouTube star Lilly Singh diagnosed with ovarian cysts: ‘It hurts and I am tired’

YouTube star Lilly Singh is also an author and talk show host. (Image posted on Facebook by Lilly Singh)

YouTube star and comedian Lilly Singh has been admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with ovarian cysts.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Singh shared that she spent "the last day" in the emergency room because "my ovaries have the audacity to be wilding out".

"Both of them have cysts. Let me understand this. You're going to make me suffer once a month and then in addition, stab me in between periods?! the 33-year-old actor captioned a video from the hospital.

Singh, the host of A Little Late with Lilly Singh talk show, said she is feeling weak and tired.

"It hurts and I'm tired but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother," she added.

On the work front, Singh will come out with a new book in April -- Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life into Shape -- which will capture her personal journey.

Her previous book -- How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life -- was published in 2017.