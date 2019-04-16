App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YouTube links Notre-Dame fire to 9/11 attacks by mistake

The system must have taken a wrong call and copied the link to 9/11 attacks with the Notre Dame fire, YouTube claimed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Fire fighters douse flames of the burning Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019. Image: REUTERS
Fire fighters douse flames of the burning Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019. Image: REUTERS
Whatsapp

YouTube’s fact-checker, meant to tackle misinformation, mistakenly tagged live broadcasts of fire engulfing Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris with details of 9/11 terror attacks that shook the US.

An inferno engulfed the UNESCO world heritage structure located in the French capital on Monday. The fire gutted the upper reaches of the cathedral, sending its roof crashing to the ground as clouds of billowing black smoke enveloped the sky.

Close to nine hours after it had started, the blaze that almost threatened the existence of the entire edifice could be controlled towards the wee hours of Tuesday.

After the fire broke out, several news outlets began to broadcast the footage of the fire live on YouTube. However, just below the first few clips, an unusual text had appeared — precisely, an entry from Encyclopedia Britannica about the September 2001 attacks on the twin towers in the United States.

related news

On the fateful day, Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked two passenger-planes and flew those straight into the World Trade Center located in New York, causing the massive structures to crumble. A third hijacked plane hit Pentagon. More than 3,000 people died in the attacks.

A spokesman of the Google-owned video streaming portal, however, claimed that the text box feature was disabled for live streaming videos related to the fire. Algorithms trigger these panels, so it is possible that the system must have taken a wrong call, reported Phys.org.

Also, the feature links to other sources such as Wikipedia. There was a backlash against YouTube over videos containing extreme content. It was then decided that the panels would combat misleading videos by presenting true facts and help curb the spread of conspiracy theories.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #France #Notre Dame Cathedral #notre dame cathedral fire #Paris

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Bharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals ...

India's Most Wanted Teaser: Arjun Kapoor, as an intelligence officer, ...

Notre Dame Fire: Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and others r ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the selfie queen

Notre Dame Fire: When writer Victor Hugo used the cathedral as a backd ...

Saand Ki Aankh poster: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar unleash their ...

Vivek Oberoi seeks 'forgiveness' from Salman Khan After one and a half ...

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Notre Dame fire: French billionaire pledges 100 million euros to resto ...

Sonam Kapoor Channels Her Inner 90's Kid as She Dances the Night Away ...

TS Inter Result 2019: TSBIE to Announce Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year ...

Telangana Board to Declare TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019 on Apri ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Lost Telangana Intermediate Exam Hall Tickets? H ...

TN Board Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSC 12th Scores to be Declared on Apr ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board to Declare Inter 1st, 2nd Scores ...

After Mayawati, Navjot Sidhu Stirs Row With Vote Appeal To Muslims

Nick Jonas is Thrilled Wife Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Share a So ...

From Amelie to Van Helsing: Notre-Dame Will Live on Through Hollywood ...

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore likely to be cancelled

EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi ...

Silchar Lok Sabha Elections: It’s advantage Modi in Assam’s Citize ...

Notre Dame of Paris 'saved' after fire destroys steeple

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty hits 11,800 for the first time ever, Sens ...

Jet Airways shares slump 19% as debt-ridden airline looks to halt oper ...

Deepak Fertilisers shares jump 10% on expansion, fund raising plans

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha election has become more about ascertaining Aditya ...

Ultimate Marvel marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

IMD’s ‘good news’ for farmers vs Skymet’s warning of deficient ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok ban: Govt asks Google, Apple to remove app from Play Store and ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.