YouTube links Notre-Dame fire to 9/11 attacks by mistake

YouTube’s fact-checker, meant to tackle misinformation, mistakenly tagged live broadcasts of fire engulfing Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris with details of 9/11 terror attacks that shook the US.

An inferno engulfed the UNESCO world heritage structure located in the French capital on Monday. The fire gutted the upper reaches of the cathedral, sending its roof crashing to the ground as clouds of billowing black smoke enveloped the sky.

Close to nine hours after it had started, the blaze that almost threatened the existence of the entire edifice could be controlled towards the wee hours of Tuesday.

After the fire broke out, several news outlets began to broadcast the footage of the fire live on YouTube. However, just below the first few clips, an unusual text had appeared — precisely, an entry from Encyclopedia Britannica about the September 2001 attacks on the twin towers in the United States.

On the fateful day, Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked two passenger-planes and flew those straight into the World Trade Center located in New York, causing the massive structures to crumble. A third hijacked plane hit Pentagon. More than 3,000 people died in the attacks.

A spokesman of the Google-owned video streaming portal, however, claimed that the text box feature was disabled for live streaming videos related to the fire. Algorithms trigger these panels, so it is possible that the system must have taken a wrong call, reported Phys.org.

Also, the feature links to other sources such as Wikipedia. There was a backlash against YouTube over videos containing extreme content. It was then decided that the panels would combat misleading videos by presenting true facts and help curb the spread of conspiracy theories.