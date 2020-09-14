YouTube is beta testing a new video-sharing feature called Youtube Shorts in India

YouTube has announced the launch of a new video-sharing method called YouTube Shorts. It will be launching an early beta of Shorts with a handful of new creation tools over the next few days.

According to a blog post, Shorts will allow users to create a 15 second clip to add to their pages.

"This is an early version of the product, but we're releasing it now to bring you — our global community of users, creators and artists — on our journey with us as we build and improve Shorts," YouTube said, adding that more features and expand to more countries in the coming months based on feedback it will receive from users who have engaged with the new format.

According to YouTube, every month 2 billion viewers visit YouTube, with several creators who have built their entire businesses on the video-sharing platform.

"We want to enable the next generation of mobile creators to also grow a community on YouTube with Shorts. It will have a multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together as well as the option to record with music from a large library of songs that will continue to grow. It will also have speed controls that will give the user flexibility to be creative with their performance and a timer and countdown to easily record hands-free," the blogpost said.

YouTube is not the only one to test out a short video-creating feature. In July, Instagram rolled out its version of the same format Reels, only a day after the government banned Tiktok and 59 other apps.