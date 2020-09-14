172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|youtube-is-beta-testing-a-new-video-sharing-feature-called-youtube-shorts-in-india-5839271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last 2 days left! Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro @ Re. 1 per day and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 10:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

YouTube is beta testing a new video-sharing feature called Youtube Shorts in India

YouTube is not the only one to test out a short video-creating feature

Moneycontrol News

YouTube has announced the launch of a new video-sharing method called YouTube Shorts. It will be launching an early beta of Shorts with a handful of new creation tools over the next few days.

According to a blog post, Shorts will allow users to create a 15 second clip to add to their pages.

"This is an early version of the product, but we're releasing it now to bring you — our global community of users, creators and artists — on our journey with us as we build and improve Shorts," YouTube said, adding that more features and expand to more countries in the coming months based on feedback it will receive from users who have engaged with the new format.

Close

According to YouTube, every month 2 billion viewers visit YouTube, with several creators who have built their entire businesses on the video-sharing platform.

related news

"We want to enable the next generation of mobile creators to also grow a community on YouTube with Shorts. It will have a multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together as well as the option to record with music from a large library of songs that will continue to grow. It will also have speed controls that will give the user flexibility to be creative with their performance and a timer and countdown to easily record hands-free," the blogpost said.

YouTube is not the only one to test out a short video-creating feature. In July, Instagram rolled out its version of the same format Reels, only a day after the government banned Tiktok and 59 other apps.

This is apart from the other India competitors in the marketplace currently competing for the TikTok audience base, like Chingari, which raised $1.3 million in a seed funding round led by venture capitalists AngelList India, Utsav Somani’s iSeed, Village Global, LogX Ventures, and Jasminder Singh Gulati of NowFloats.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 10:39 pm

tags #Technology #TikTok #YouTube

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.