'You're disgusting': Indian-American arrested for racist attack on another Indian in Taco Bell | Watch

An Indian American has been arrested for racial attack on another Indian national at a Taco Bell outlet in California. The accused was filmed hurling racial slurs and even spitting at the victim Krishnan Jayaraman.

The incident took place on August 21. Jayaraman filed a complaint with the Fremont police and soon after 37-year-old Tejinder Singh was arrested. This comes days after a Mexican American woman was arrested for a racial attack on four Indian American women in Texas.

The eight-minute clip Jayaram shared on YouTube and Twitter shows hurling insults at Jayaram and even hitting out at him for ordering a been burrito. "Hey pick up your bean burrito and leave. You're a vegetarian right? You don't eat beef," he's heard saying in the video before loudly placing an order for a beef burrito.

At one point, Singh also picks on Jayaram for not wearing socks and says, "Maybe wear some socks. Nobody wants to see your ugly a** feet. You're disgusting. You people are f***ing ugly. You're disgusting and nasty. You're disgusting, dog, seriously."

He then proceeds to spit at Jayaram before continuing with the rant.

Singh, who according to a report in Daily Mail, stated his ethnicity as "Asian/Indian", was also heard saying in the video: "B****, this ain't India! You f***ed India up, and now you're f***ing America up."

Taking to Twitter, Jayaram thanked the police for having come to his rescue and said that the man had even spit on the counter where the food was being served. "The part that sucked was that the abuser spit on the counter where food was being served and despite pointing that out, the Taco Bell employees continued serving the food on it," he tweeted.

Jayaram also said that the video he had uploaded was only of the last 8 minutes of the 15-minute racial attack.

Singh was charged with a hate crime in violation of civil rights, assault and disturbing the peace by offensive language, the police said.

Meanwhile, Taco Bell released a statement that it is aware of the incident and called the actions in the video "troubling, upsetting and not consistent with the brand's inclusive values to respect and welcome customers of all backgrounds."

In a similar incident, last week, a Mexica-American woman was for hitting four Indian-American women in a suburban Dallas parking lot. Esmeralda Upton, 58, was charged with misdemeanour, assault and terroristic threat. A video of her assaulting the group of Indian-American women had gone viral in which Upton can be seen yelling at the women and asking them to go back to India.

