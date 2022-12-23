 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘You’re a jack***’: Elon Musk flips out at former Twitter employee

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Dec 23, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

Elon Musk flipped out at a former Twitter employee when grilled about his plans for revamping the microblogging platform.

“You’re a jack***,” the Twitter CEO told Ian Brown, a developer for Netflix who spent eight years at Twitter before quitting in October 2021, reported the New York Post. The heated exchange took place during a Twitter Spaces voice chat hosted by hacker George Hotz on Wednesday.

Elon Musk, 51, said that Twitter would have to do a “total rewrite of the whole thing” if it wanted to have a “really high velocity.”

“Wait, seriously, a total rewrite? That’s your prediction for velocity?” former Twitter employee Ian Brown questioned the billionaire, who responded “yeah.”

“Well, when you say a total rewrite, you mean starting with the skeleton?” the host, Geroge Hotz, then interjected. “Or a bunch of engineers sit down with a whiteboard and say, ‘What is Twitter?’ Revolution or reform?”

Musk took his time in responding to the question, saying Twitter could “either try to amend the crazy stack that exists, or rewrite it.”