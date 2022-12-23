‘You’re a jack***’: Elon Musk flips out at former Twitter employee

Elon Musk flipped out at a former Twitter employee when grilled about his plans for revamping the microblogging platform.

“You’re a jack***,” the Twitter CEO told Ian Brown, a developer for Netflix who spent eight years at Twitter before quitting in October 2021, reported the New York Post. The heated exchange took place during a Twitter Spaces voice chat hosted by hacker George Hotz on Wednesday.

Elon Musk, 51, said that Twitter would have to do a “total rewrite of the whole thing” if it wanted to have a “really high velocity.”

“Wait, seriously, a total rewrite? That’s your prediction for velocity?” former Twitter employee Ian Brown questioned the billionaire, who responded “yeah.”

“Well, when you say a total rewrite, you mean starting with the skeleton?” the host, Geroge Hotz, then interjected. “Or a bunch of engineers sit down with a whiteboard and say, ‘What is Twitter?’ Revolution or reform?”

Musk took his time in responding to the question, saying Twitter could “either try to amend the crazy stack that exists, or rewrite it.”

“When you say crazy stack, what do you mean? Break it down,” Brown questioned him again – and the exchange got more and more heated until Musk, sounding flustered, shifted his tone. “Are you... Who are you?” he asked Brown, who replied, “What do you mean who am I? I don't know, you gave me the f***ing mic.”

“Take me from top to bottom. What does the stack look like right now? What’s so crazy about it? What is so abnormal about this stack versus every other large-scale system on the planet, buddy?” the former Twitter employee again questioned Musk. “So first off, amazing. Wow. You're a jackass,” Musk replied, sounding agitated. “Haha, ok! I got no credibility here, buddy,” Brown retaliated before he was muted by the host. Musk took one parting shot, branding him a “moron.” Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal earlier this year and made a slew of changes at the social media giant, beginning with the ouster of CEO Parag Agrawal. He also laid off almost half of Twitter’s workforce and introduced significant changes to its blue check verification system, Musk’s experiments with Twitter have antagonised some Tesla investors.

