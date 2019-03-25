App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Young Indian green crusaders you must know about

There are plenty of young minds taking big steps to save the environment and create a sustainable future, back at home too.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Last week saw one of the largest protest rallies organised by students across the globe. What began as a lone man’s struggle got media recognition in no time and spread like wildfire. Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg’s proactive efforts to save the world from the politics of garbed environmental concerns made her a Nobel Peace Prize nominee and inspired thousands of young minds to embark on the path of the green crusade.

While there is no discrediting Thunberg’s efforts and spirited activism, there are plenty of young minds taking big steps to save the environment and create a sustainable future, back at home too.

We take a look at some of the little great minds who have been instrumental in altering the landscape of sustainable development in their respective home turfs.

1.       Jannat

This 6-year-old from Srinagar saw the environmental degradation that tourism created and set out on a mission to clean up the jewel on Kashmir’s crown — Dal Lake. Her father helps are with cleansing the massive water body. The little girl also goes around urging people to use dustbins and pollute the lake by throwing garbage in it.

Her efforts were also recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded her for the impeccable upkeep of the lake.

2.       Ridhima Pandey

A native of the picturesque Haridwar, the 11-year-old was instrumental in bringing forth a climate change petition in the country. Ridhima was just 6-years-old when the 2013 floods wreaked havoc on the landscape. Thus began her journey of petitioning against the government before the National Green Tribunal, highlighting how it failed to address the issue of climate change scientifically.

3. Bilal Ahmad Dar

Another conscientious Kashmiri, who comes from a very humble background, decided to clean the Wular Lake. Bilal, a ragpicker, collects garbage littering Wular Lake. After his father passed away, the teen began cleaning up the lake, hoping it would earn him enough to help sustain himself. However, his efforts earned him that and more. In 2017, he became the brand ambassador of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to inspire others to take up a noble cause. His life and works were also celebrated in a documentary film ‘Saving the Savior—Story of a Kid and Wular Lake’. Bilal has so far cleared nearly 12,000 kg of trash.

4. Gautam Dayal

The 16-year-old Bengaluru student started a website to unite people fighting to save the city’s largest lake. The teen resides in an apartment located in the catchment area of Bellandur lake. Unfortunately, over time, locals converted the waterbody into a dumping ground. Despite this, authorities did not bother to take any action to resuscitate it. That’s when the teen started an online campaign for the same.

5. Anubhav Wadhwa

This teenage entrepreneur runs a company that recycles used tyres without degrading the environment. His company collects old tyres and recycles them into fuel and steel, fit for use.

6. Ridhi Jayaprakash

Another Bengaluru teen, she raised Rs 7,000 to clean up a lake. The 14-year-old decided to revive the Chunchaghatta Lake in Bengaluru that was turned into a garbage dump. It was a collective effort by the residents of the area and Ridhi also volunteered. She went from door to door, crowd sourcing money to clean the lake.

7. A group of kids from Gurugram

This dynamic group built a robot that can identify and segregate different kinds of waste and take them to garbage bins, reducing the need for manual labour and easing out the process of recycling waste. In 2016, the kids won a prize at the 13th World Robotic Olympiad.

8. Students of Pragnya Bodhini High School

The students of this school located in Goregaon wrote letters to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to stop the felling of nearly 3,000 trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony to make room a metro car shed. These students along with green crusaders from other schools got together to start the ‘Save Aarey’ campaign that highlights how bio-diversity and ecological balance will be disturbed if a large green patch is wiped out from an otherwise concrete jungle.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 02:45 pm

