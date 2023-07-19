'You never come on time...': Rajasthan govt employee's viral reply to boss' attendance notice

The photograph of the notice, along with Singh's response, quickly went viral on social media. (Representational)

A routine inspection at the Accounts office of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited took an unexpected turn when commercial assistant Ajit Singh responded to his boss's inquiry about his absence with a bold and audacious reply. The incident, which occurred on July 14, involved Chief Engineer GS Bairwa, who conducted a surprise inspection at the Kota zone's electricity department.

During the inspection, it was discovered that Ajit Singh was not present at his seat in the audit branch, and his signature was conspicuously missing from the attendance register. In response to this absence, GS Bairwa issued a formal notice to Singh, demanding an explanation.

The notice, written in Hindi, read, "On 14.07.2023, at 09:45 in the morning, an inspection was conducted at your office. It was found that on the mentioned date and time, your signature was missing from the attendance register of your office, indicating your absence. Please clarify the reason."

However, what followed was an unexpected and fearless response from Singh. In his retort, also written in Hindi, he replied, "You never come on time, so neither do I."



#Jaipur: A communication has gone viral on social media wherein a junior employee, in answer to a show cause for coming late to office replied that his boss comes late too, so he comes late as well. pic.twitter.com/FKNCD3JCjp — IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2023

The photograph of the notice, along with Singh's response, quickly went viral on social media.

Singh, who serves in the Electricity Department through the Ex-servicemen Quota, has been stationed in Kota for the past four years. Defending his response, he reportedly asserted that his reply was fair, citing that several other employees had received similar notices on the same day.

The incident has resonated with many employees who have faced the anxiety of being reprimanded by their superiors.

Some saw it as an expression of frustration faced by employees in the system, while others highlighted the need for professionalism and respect in workplace communication.