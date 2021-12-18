'You have my apology': Smriti Irani's tribute to armed forces wives

Smriti Irani spoke at the literary festival organised by Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA).(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @adgpi)

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday expressed gratitude to the wives of armed forces personnel and highlighted the role played by families of men in uniform. She said the sacrifices made by the families of soldiers are rarely acknowledged and that they are honoured only when a solider dies.

Irani drew in the example of Madhulika Rawat, the wife of General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a helicopter crash, along with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).



“When I saw her on the pyre (Madhulika Rawat) with General Rawat, as a civilian, I thought that we don’t spare all of you a thought. And when I say all of you, it’s the wives and the children, till such time a tragedy strikes… that you are unacknowledged by us. And for that, you have my apology,” Irani said on Friday, at the literary festival organised by Army Wives Welfare Association ( AWWA ).

“We see you only when you step up to take the posthumous honour that is conferred upon your loved ones. We salute you and shower you with petals when a man in uniform comes back home in a box,” Irani said.

Heart-breaking scenes were seen in recent days during the funerals of those who were killed in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor.

Visuals of the stoic wife and daughter of Brigadier LS Lidder, one of the crash victims, at his funeral had drawn attention, with people from all walks of lives extending their condolences to the family.

