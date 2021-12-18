MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

'You have my apology': Smriti Irani's tribute to armed forces wives

Smriti Irani drew in the example of Madhulika Rawat, the wife of General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a helicopter crash, along with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2021 / 04:39 PM IST
Smriti Irani spoke at the literary festival organised by Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA).(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @adgpi)

Smriti Irani spoke at the literary festival organised by Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA).(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @adgpi)


Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday expressed gratitude to the wives of armed forces personnel and highlighted the role played by families of men in uniform. She said the sacrifices made by the families of soldiers are rarely acknowledged and that they are honoured only when a solider dies.

Irani drew in the example of Madhulika Rawat, the wife of General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a helicopter crash, along with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

“When I saw her on the pyre (Madhulika Rawat) with General Rawat, as a civilian, I thought that we don’t spare all of you a thought. And when I say all of you, it’s the wives and the children, till such time a tragedy strikes… that you are unacknowledged by us. And for that, you have my apology,” Irani said on Friday, at the literary festival organised by Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA).

Close

Related stories

“We see you only when you step up to take the posthumous honour that is conferred upon your loved ones. We salute you and shower you with petals when a man in uniform comes back home in a box,” Irani said.

Heart-breaking scenes were seen in recent days during the funerals of those who were killed in the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor.

Visuals of the stoic wife and daughter of Brigadier LS Lidder, one of the crash victims, at his funeral had drawn attention, with people from all walks of lives extending their condolences to the family.

Read" 'My best friend': Brigadier LS Lidder's teen daughter after funeral

“We, as civilians, presume it’s a given that you’ve chosen to be in the armed forces... Today, as a civilian, I’m here to say sorry that we do not look at you till such time a challenge comes upon this country. You have not only apology but you also have my gratitude on behalf of every Indian,” Smriti Irani said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Army #AWWA #Madhulika Rawat #Smriti Irani
first published: Dec 18, 2021 04:35 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.