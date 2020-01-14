You could be from RSS, BJP: Akhilesh Yadav tells govt doctor

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at a junior doctor of a government hospital on January 13 for interrupting him. A video of the SP leader slamming the doctor of a government hospital in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh is being circulated widely.

In the video, Akhilesh can be heard asking the doctor to leave the scene because he might be a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or its fringe group – the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).



#WATCH Former CM Akhilesh Yadav who went to meet injured of Kannauj accident, at a hospital in Chhibramau asks Emergency Medical Officer to leave the room as he speaks about compensation amount been given to the injured,says, "Tum sarkar ka paksh nahi le sakte...bahar bhaag jao". pic.twitter.com/U3DrdHI1se

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2020

He says in the video clip: “You are a very junior officer... a very small worker. You could be from the RSS... you could be from the BJP. You can't tell me what they are saying... you don't have to speak on behalf of the government. Step back... step further back. Go away from here.”

The confrontation took place when the former UP chief minister was at the hospital to interact with the victims of a recent bus accident. More than 20 persons died in the road accident last week. He was interacting with the kin of the victims when they begun raising questions about the compensation of Rs 20 lakh.

At that moment, Emergency Medical Officer DS Mishra had stepped in to give a clarification, which ticked off the Samajwadi Party leader.

Speaking to the media, the junior doctor explained: “I was standing there because I am their attending officer. When the patient’s family members claimed that they did not receive their compensation, I tried to clarify that they have received the cheque.”