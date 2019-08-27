App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

You can now you search for text in pictures using Google Lens

Google made the announcement that it will be rolling out features to search our photos by the text in them from this month, in response to Twitter user Hunter Walk’s post that talked about it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image

Google took to Twitter to announce on August 23 that it will soon roll out new artificial intelligence (AI) features on Google Lens that will let users scan their photos and screenshots to search for text. The user will then be able to copy and paste that as plain text.

A technique called optical character recognition (OCR) was used for developing both features. The new technology essentially builds on Google Lens’ capability of reading and scanning texts within photographs. A report by 9to5Google stated that the new features are available on certain Android phones at the moment but hasn’t been active on iOS yet.

Notably, the fact that users will be able to search for any text without even having to choose a photo, indicates that Google is technically scanning the entire photo gallery of the user to find the correct one.

Google made the announcement that it will be rolling out features to search our photos by the text in them from this month, in response to Twitter user Hunter Walk’s post that talked about it. Walk had noticed on August 21 that the new features have been turned on for his account. He even broke down the steps for his followers, detailing how they can use these novel features.

Google responded tweeting: “Once you find the photo you’re looking for, click the Lens button to easily copy and paste text. Take that, impossible wifi passwords.”

By stressing on how it will help process garbled passwords, Google probably tried to highlight that it is linked to the feature was announced back in 2017. A beta version of the feature employed AI-powered lenses to decode the context of photographs. This meant that one could connect their smartphones to a Wi-Fi by simply pointing their camera at a router’s password sticker.

In the past, Google has added similar features to its Lens platform that have made it possible to search the web for pictures of menus or even add contact information to your address book directly from a business card.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 02:48 pm

tags #artificial intelligence (AI) #google lens

