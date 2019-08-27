You can now you search for text in pictures using Google Lens

Google made the announcement that it will be rolling out features to search our photos by the text in them from this month, in response to Twitter user Hunter Walk’s post that talked about it.
Google took to Twitter to announce on August 23 that it will soon roll out new artificial intelligence (AI) features on Google Lens that will let users scan their photos and screenshots to search for text. The user will then be able to copy and paste that as plain text.
A technique called optical character recognition (OCR) was used for developing both features. The new technology essentially builds on Google Lens’ capability of reading and scanning texts within photographs. A report by 9to5Google stated that the new features are available on certain Android phones at the moment but hasn’t been active on iOS yet.
Notably, the fact that users will be able to search for any text without even having to choose a photo, indicates that Google is technically scanning the entire photo gallery of the user to find the correct one.
Wow, @googlephotos has OCR to turn screenshots into copy/paste text!
A. Open google photos and select screenshot
B. Pick “Lens” feature [image 1]
C. Highlight text [image 2]
D. Pick copy/paste [image 2,3]
Nicely done Google team! pic.twitter.com/Um49ika2yT&mdash (@hunterwalk) August 21, 2019
Google responded tweeting: “Once you find the photo you’re looking for, click the Lens button to easily copy and paste text. Take that, impossible wifi passwords.”
You spotted it! Starting this month, we’re rolling out the ability to search your photos by the text in them.
Once you find the photo you’re looking for, click the Lens button to easily copy and paste text. Take that, impossible wifi passwords— Google Photos (@googlephotos) August 22, 2019
By stressing on how it will help process garbled passwords, Google probably tried to highlight that it is linked to the feature was announced back in 2017. A beta version of the feature employed AI-powered lenses to decode the context of photographs. This meant that one could connect their smartphones to a Wi-Fi by simply pointing their camera at a router's password sticker.In the past, Google has added similar features to its Lens platform that have made it possible to search the web for pictures of menus or even add contact information to your address book directly from a business card.