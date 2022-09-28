English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    You can now apply for Police Clearance Certificates at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras

    A Police Clearance Certificate is issued by the passport applicant’s local police station. It is a mandatory requirement for a passport.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 28, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
    As per the Ministry of Home Affairs data, nearly 9.3 lakh people surrendered their Indian passports since 2015. (Representational image)

    As per the Ministry of Home Affairs data, nearly 9.3 lakh people surrendered their Indian passports since 2015. (Representational image)

    Starting today, the process of getting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) for your passport application is going to become easier. The Ministry of External Affairs has announced that people can now apply online for Police Clearance Certificates at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs).

    A Police Clearance Certificate is issued by the passport applicant’s local police station. Police verification is done to ascertain details furnished by applicant before a passport is issued. It is a mandatory requirement to get a passport.

    A PCC is also required for Indian passport holders in case they have applied for Residential Status, Employment or Long term visa or for immigration.

    Earlier, people could apply for a certificate online through the government's Passport Seva portal. Indians residing abroad could apply through the Indian Embassy/High Commission office.

    But starting Wednesday, September 28, people can also apply for PCC at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK).

    Close

    Related stories

    “This step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointments slots, and at an earlier date,” the MEA said in its notification on Monday.

    The decision to apply for certificates at POPSKs was taken to “address the unanticipated surge in demand for Police Clearance Certificates” – possibly due to a number of Indians returning to their jobs abroad after the pandemic.

    “The action taken by the Ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs, would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad, but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long term visa, emigration etc,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ministry of External Affairs #passport #Police Clearance Certificate
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 10:16 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.