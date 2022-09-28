You can now apply for Police Clearance Certificates at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs data, nearly 9.3 lakh people surrendered their Indian passports since 2015. (Representational image)

Starting today, the process of getting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) for your passport application is going to become easier. The Ministry of External Affairs has announced that people can now apply online for Police Clearance Certificates at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs).

A Police Clearance Certificate is issued by the passport applicant’s local police station. Police verification is done to ascertain details furnished by applicant before a passport is issued. It is a mandatory requirement to get a passport.

A PCC is also required for Indian passport holders in case they have applied for Residential Status, Employment or Long term visa or for immigration.

Earlier, people could apply for a certificate online through the government's Passport Seva portal. Indians residing abroad could apply through the Indian Embassy/High Commission office.

But starting Wednesday, September 28, people can also apply for PCC at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK).

“This step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointments slots, and at an earlier date,” the MEA said in its notification on Monday.

The decision to apply for certificates at POPSKs was taken to “address the unanticipated surge in demand for Police Clearance Certificates” – possibly due to a number of Indians returning to their jobs abroad after the pandemic.

“The action taken by the Ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs, would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad, but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long term visa, emigration etc,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.