'You are a bomber': Friend's message sparks bomb scare, flyers forced to miss flights

The IndiGo flight was delayed by 6 hours. (Representative image)

A Mangaluru-Mumbai flight was delayed by six hours and two flyers missed their flights on Sunday after a fellow passenger raised an alarm about a suspicious text message a man had received which she happened to notice.

According to reports, passengers of the IndiGo flight were asked to disembark and their luggage was thoroughly checked before the flight was allowed to leave the airport.

The incident happened as a woman passenger accidentally saw a message on the man's phone and saw the word 'bomber' in it. Shocked, she alerted the cabin crew, who brought it to the notice of the pilot. The Air Traffic Controller was informed about the matter and the flight was ordered to return to the bay.

It was later discovered that the man was texting his friend who was also in the airport, waiting to catch a flight to Bengaluru, the Times of India reported.

The friend had allegedly sent a message which read: "You are a bomber" which caused the confusion and chaos. As a result, the man was not allowed to board the flight while his friend missed her scheduled flight because of the questioning she had to face from the authorities.