Chinese boy, 9, is now the quickest to solve a Rubik’s cube. Check his world record

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

Yiheng Wang started elite speed-cubing when he was just six-years-old. Read on to learn more about his latest feat.

Yiheng Wang from China beats Rubik's cube veterans. (Image credit: Guinness World Records)

A 9-year-old from China has broken the world record for the lowest average time taken to solve a Rubik's cube. Yiheng Wang finished the rotating puzzle cube in just 4.69 seconds, at a speed-cubing event in Malaysia earlier this month.

The boy surpassed the Guinness World Record jointly held by veterans Max Park (USA) and Tymon Kolasiński (Poland), of 4.86 seconds.

Rubik's cube is as challenging a game as it is popular. Through well-thought twists and turns, players have to ensure that each face of the cube has all identical colours. Rubik's cube tests players' critical thinking and problem-solving capabilities.

But that's no trouble for Yiheng, who began elite speed-cubing when he was just six-years-old.