Chinese boy, 9, is now the quickest to solve a Rubik’s cube. Check his world record

Yiheng Wang from China beats Rubik's cube veterans. (Image credit: Guinness World Records)

A 9-year-old from China has broken the world record for the lowest average time taken to solve a Rubik's cube. Yiheng Wang finished the rotating puzzle cube in just 4.69 seconds, at a speed-cubing event in Malaysia earlier this month.

The boy surpassed the Guinness World Record jointly held by veterans Max Park (USA) and Tymon Kolasiński (Poland), of 4.86 seconds.

Rubik's cube is as challenging a game as it is popular. Through well-thought twists and turns, players have to ensure that each face of the cube has all identical colours. Rubik's cube tests players' critical thinking and problem-solving capabilities.

But that's no trouble for Yiheng, who began elite speed-cubing when he was just six-years-old.

He was part of cube manufacturer GAN's ace team and is till date sponsored by the company.

To set the world record, Yiheng took five attempts, recording solve times of 4.35, 3.90, 4.41, 5.31 and 6.16 seconds.

According to the World Cube Association's rules, the fastest and slowest times are excluded when calculating a player's average.

While Yiheng has achieved the fastest average time in solving the cube, the record for the quickest single solve is with another player --Yusheng Du from China.