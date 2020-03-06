App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank: PhonePe, Paytm exchange jabs on twitter

PhonePe has confirmed that its UPI services will be available soon

Carlsen Martin
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fintech companies Paytm and PhonePe were in a twitter spat after the former used the Yes Bank issue to take a jab at its rival services.

PhonePe experienced overnight shut down of multiple services after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a moratorium on Yes Bank and barred deposits above Rs 50,000 per customer. Dominant in the United Payments Interface (UPI) space, PhonePe is the bank's largest payments partner.

Paytm Payments Bank was quick to capitalise on the development by inviting PhonePe to work with its own payments bank as an acquirer. Paytm Payments Bank suggested that it already has a massive adoption and can "seamlessly scale manifold" to handle PhonePe’s business as well.

However, PhonePe was quick to refuse the offer, stating that if their UPI platform was 'so seamlessly scalable', they would have contacted Paytm themselves.

PhonePe has been down since last night, but recently provided an update on the development, confirming that the service will be available soon. In a recent tweet, PhonePe wrote, "Folks, we are almost there! Our services will be up & running really soon. Thank you for your patience & support." (sic)

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 05:02 pm

tags #PayTm #PhonePe #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.