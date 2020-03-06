Yes Bank: PhonePe, Paytm exchange jabs on twitter

Fintech companies Paytm and PhonePe were in a twitter spat after the former used the Yes Bank issue to take a jab at its rival services.

PhonePe experienced overnight shut down of multiple services after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a moratorium on Yes Bank and barred deposits above Rs 50,000 per customer. Dominant in the United Payments Interface (UPI) space, PhonePe is the bank's largest payments partner.



Dear @PaytmBank

Inviting you to consider that if your #UPI platform was so 'seamlessly scalable', we'd have called you ourselves.

No point getting back up faster, if we have to desert our long term partners when they're down. Form is temporary, class is permanent. — PhonePe (@PhonePe_) March 6, 2020



Folks, we are almost there! Our services will be up & running really soon. Thank you for your patience & support. pic.twitter.com/RBUgyX8j5a

— PhonePe (@PhonePe_) March 6, 2020

Paytm Payments Bank was quick to capitalise on the development by inviting PhonePe to work with its own payments bank as an acquirer. Paytm Payments Bank suggested that it already has a massive adoption and can "seamlessly scale manifold" to handle PhonePe's business as well.