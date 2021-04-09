Yes Bank cuts interest rate on saving a/c to 6%

live bse live

Private sector lender Yes Bank Tuesday slashed interest rate on savings account by 1 percent to 6 percent.



The interest rate for resident and non-resident savings account has been revised from 7 percent to 6 percent with effect from November 1, Yes Bank said in a statement. The bank had raised interest rate on savings deposit to 7 percent in 2011.

The rate is paid on savings bank account which is calculated on daily basis.



Kotak Mahindra Bank is also offering 6 percent interest to their savings account holders while all the public sector banks are currently paying 4 percent interest on the same.



Yes Bank today leverages its 700 plus branch network, over 1300 ATMs, a wide range of offerings and a strong digital presence with growing emphasis on retail banking customers, it said.