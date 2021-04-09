English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a Pro and access the Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA) tomorrow at 9:30 am. Stay tuned:
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Yes Bank cuts interest rate on saving a/c to 6%

The interest rate for resident and non-resident savings account has been revised from 7 percent to 6 percent with effect from November 1, Yes Bank said in a statement.

April 09, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender Yes Bank Tuesday slashed interest rate on savings account by 1 percent to 6 percent.

The interest rate for resident and non-resident savings account has been revised from 7 percent to 6 percent with effect from November 1, Yes Bank said in a statement. The bank had raised interest rate on savings deposit to 7 percent in 2011.

The rate is paid on savings bank account which is calculated on daily basis.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is also offering 6 percent interest to their savings account holders while all the public sector banks are currently paying 4 percent interest on the same.

Yes Bank today leverages its 700 plus branch network, over 1300 ATMs, a wide range of offerings and a strong digital presence with growing emphasis on retail banking customers, it said.

TAGS: #24X7booking #ATM #Kotak Mahindra Bank #PTI #Savings Account #Yes Bank
first published: Jan 1, 2015 12:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.