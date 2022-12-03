 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Year-ender: The most controversial CEOs and founders in 2022

Dec 03, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

From Elon Musk to Ashneer Grover, a look at business bosses who faced backlash this year.

The year 2022 was a chaotic one for companies. Twitter's ownership passed on to Elon Musk, who initiated wide-ranging layoffs and work culture and policy changes. FTX, once a trusted crypto company, imploded under Sam Bankman-Fried's leadership. In India, a CEO advised youngsters to work 18 hours a day, drawing backlash.

As we near the end of 2022, here is a look at the bosses who courted controversy this year.

1) Elon Musk 

The Tesla CEO dominated headlines this year by first announcing his bid to buy Twitter and then trying to backout of the deal. The company took him to court and eventually, he had to honour the agreement.

Soon after taking off, he sacked Twitter's top executives. Mass layoffs followed, that affected nearly half of the social network's 7,500 employees. Those who stayed were told to commit to a hardcore work culture.