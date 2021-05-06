Yale's chief investment officer David Swensen dies of cancer at 67

David Swensen, Yale’s chief investment officer, dies at 67.

David Swensen, Yale University’s legendary chief investment officer who spent decades managing one of the world's best performing college endowments has died of cancer, the university said. He was 67.

"David served our university with distinction. He was an exceptional colleague, a dear friend, and a beloved mentor to many in our community. Future generations will benefit from his dedication, brilliance, and generosity," Yale president Peter Salovey said in a statement.

According to a report in Wall Street Journal, Swensen grew Yale’s endowment from $1 billion when he started in 1985 to $31.2 billion in 2020 through an embrace of a diversified investment portfolio.

Swensen pioneered investments in hedge funds, private equity and real estate, creating a model, known as the "Yale Model," that many endowments have sought to emulate over the years. The endowment was valued at $31.2 billion in June, 2020, according to news agency Reuters.

“A natural teacher, he prepared a generation of institutional investors who have gone on to lead investment offices at other colleges and universities, further extending the scope of David’s influence,” the statement further read.