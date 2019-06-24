App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi's Mi Explorer program will allow 48 people to try the Redmi K20 Pro prior to India launch

The Explorer program aims to help Xiaomi gain valuable inputs about the K20 Pro before they launch it in India.

Carlsen Martin

It is no surprise that Xiaomi is bringing the Redmi K20 Pro to India. However, the Chinese smartphone maker is looking for 48 people to test or “explore” the upcoming K20 Pro before it launches in India.

Xiaomi’s Mi Explorer program is looking for 48 people to try out the upcoming Redmi K20 Pro handset before it arrives in the country in mid-July. The program will allow 48 users to get their hands on the Redmi K20 Pro before it officially launches in the country.

Xiaomi India is asking users across the country to apply for the Redmi K20 Pro Explorer program to stand a chance to experience the upcoming flagship phone firsthand.

Eligibility

related news

During the selection process for the Explorer program, Xiaomi will evaluate an applicant’s Mi Community profile as well as social media profiles. The Chinese smartphone maker wants to understand an applicant’s "level of engagement, competency and ability to generate quality submissions in the context of 'Mi Explorers 2019". Applicants must also make their social profiles public so Xiaomi can assess them. Qualified applicants will be notified on the 25th of July through email.

How to apply?

You’ll have to register yourself for the program before the 23rd of June, literally (Official Deadline – 23:59:59 Hours, June 22nd). Registrations will shut post the deadline date. You can register for the program by visiting this link.

Contestants who qualify for the program will also have to sign an NDA not to leak details about the K20 Pro, including screenshots, images and other media. Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Xiaomi India, revealed the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro would launch in India in the next four weeks. The Explorer program aims to help Xiaomi gain valuable input about the K20 Pro before they launch it in the country.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 12:32 pm

tags #Redmi #Technology #Xiaomi

