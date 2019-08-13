Xiaomi's Mi A3 Android One handset could launch in India soon

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the Mi A3 in India. The device is the third entrant in Mi A series and Xiaomi’s take on the next-gen Android One smartphone. The phone launched in Europe on the July 23, at an event in Spain.



Ok Mi fans, let's play a quick game!

Lucky winner gets the upcoming #Xiaomi device. Just watch the full video and answer the question that comes with #XiaomiAndroidOne & tag @manukumarjain. RT & make this reach every #MiFan. pic.twitter.com/iVOx8AcrO9 Close August 12, 2019

After much speculation of an India launch, Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India released a teaser video suggesting a launch in the country was imminent. The Mi A3 succeeds the highly successful Mi A2. Rather than opt for a custom skin, Xiaomi offers a stock-Android experience on its Mi A series.

While the teaser doesn’t confirm the launch date for Xiaomi’s upcoming Android One device, we hope it comes sooner than later. Considering the Mi A2 is in desperate need of a refresh.

Xiaomi’s Mi A3 offers more than just a stock Android experience. The phone features an HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. Xiaomi’s latest Android One handset packs a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of in-built storage. The phone runs on a 4,030 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Mi A3 sports a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The teardrop notch on the front of the phone also houses a 32-megapixel f/2.0 lens.