Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi's Mi A3 Android One handset could launch in India soon

ain has called upon Mi fans to predict the launch date of the Mi A3 in the country, along with some other statistics about the Mi A2.

Carlsen Martin

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the Mi A3 in India. The device is the third entrant in Mi A series and Xiaomi’s take on the next-gen Android One smartphone. The phone launched in Europe on the July 23, at an event in Spain.

After much speculation of an India launch, Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India released a teaser video suggesting a launch in the country was imminent. The Mi A3 succeeds the highly successful Mi A2. Rather than opt for a custom skin, Xiaomi offers a stock-Android experience on its Mi A series.

While the teaser doesn’t confirm the launch date for Xiaomi’s upcoming Android One device, we hope it comes sooner than later. Considering the Mi A2 is in desperate need of a refresh.

Xiaomi’s Mi A3 offers more than just a stock Android experience. The phone features an HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. Xiaomi’s latest Android One handset packs a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of in-built storage. The phone runs on a 4,030 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Mi A3 sports a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The teardrop notch on the front of the phone also houses a 32-megapixel f/2.0 lens.

The Mi A3 retails in Spain at EUR 249 (Roughly Rs 19,900) for the base 64GB variant, while the 128GB variant is priced at EUR 279 ( Roughly Rs 22,200). The device could launch in India under the 20K mark, considering the Mi2 launched in the country at Rs 16,999.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 05:25 pm

tags #Android #Xiaomi

