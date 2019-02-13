Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 04:58 PM IST

Xiaomi's 48-megapixel smartphone set to target India's budget phone market

Xiaomi Global Vice President and Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has said that Redmi Note 7 would bring about an “upside-down” shakeup of the Indian smartphone market.

Moneycontrol News
Earlier last month, Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi made the first big unveiling of 2019 - the Redmi Note 7.

It was Xiaomi’s first significant smartphone launch of the year and now it looks set to strengthen the company's tight hold on the Indian budget smartphone market.

Xiaomi Global Vice President and Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain said in reference to the launch of the Redmi Note 7, in a report by Gadgets 360, “This is probably the device that I'm most excited about for this year.”

Kumar hinted that the Redmi Note 7 would bring about an “upside-down” shakeup of the Indian smartphone market.

The Redmi Note 7 could just be India’s most anticipated smartphone given how aggressive Xiaomi prices its phones till date – especially considering the Pocophone.

48-megapixel Camera

Undoubtedly the most noticeable feature on the Redmi Note 7, the 48-megapixel f/1.8 aperture primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel f/2.4 aperture depth sensor provides incredible image capture.

The 48-megapixel lens uses a Samsung ISOCELL GM1 Ultra Clear sensor. Although the default 12-megapixel setting on the camera app offers plenty of detail, close to no noise and excellent contrast, you can opt for the full 48 megapixels in the Pro mode. However, using Pro mode does render slightly noisier results, but can be quite useful in low-light scenarios.

Snapdragon 660

The Redmi Note 7 houses a very-capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and 3GB of RAM to seamlessly handle multitasking or the gaming.

4000 mAh Battery and Quick Charge 4 

The Note 7 boasts a 4000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support. Xiaomi claim that the battery on the Note 7 offers up to 251 hours of standby time, 23 hours of talk time, 13 hours of video playback, and 7 hours of gaming.

FHD+ Display

Redmi Note 7 sports a gorgeous 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 450 nits brightness and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Redmi Note 7 sold one million units in its first month in China, just as company CEO Lu Weibing predicted. Much of the Note 7’s success came from its incredibly affordable price tag (Approx $250), immersive FHD+ display, support for Quick Charge 4 and powerful Snapdragon 660 SoC.

The Redmi Note 7 offers an attractive package and a value for money proposition that very few smartphones can compete with.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 04:58 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Technology #trends #Xiaomi

