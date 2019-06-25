Xiaomi will reportedly launch first handset under CC branding on July 2

Xiaomi recently announced a new CC smartphone series on the June 21. The Chinese phone maker has hinted as to what the “CC” branding for its new series stands for with "camera-camera" as the most credible suspect, considering the phone's rumoured flipping camera module that doubles as a front and back camera.

Xiaomi recently tweeted that the first handset under the newly announced CC series is expected to launch at an event in China on July 2. The Chinese tech giant is set to launch the Mi CC9 as the first smartphone in the new CC lineup.

Xiaomi’s new CC series is aimed at a more youthful audience, the young and fashionable generation. The company has been dropping hints as to other meanings including chic, cool, colourful and creative. The ultimate objective of Xiaomi’s marketing strategy behind the CC series is to target what the company is calling “the global young generation”.

However, this isn’t the first time companies have targeted younger audiences. Vivo is also targeting young consumers with its Z series. This strategy originated with Huawei, who uses sub-brand Honor to target the youth, described as “Digital Natives”. This generation includes individuals that have grown up using gadgets and who haven’t known a time before the Internet.

And, while Huawei’s advertisements dare consumers to be different, but offering uber-expensive handsets, Honor’s strategy of providing flagship hardware at a lower cost is ideal for younger tech-savvy audiences.

Xiaomi is moving in a similar direction with its new CC series. While there’s no confirmation yet, the Mi CC9 is expected to launch with a flippable camera module, similar to what Asus has done with the Zenfone 6. The CC9 is expected to pack a triple rear camera module, which flips forward when the front camera is required.