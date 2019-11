Xiaomi was rumoured to launch the Redmi K30 at the end of this year. The company has now confirmed that the Redmi K30 launch has been postponed to next year.

Lu Weibing, Vice President at Xiaomi, has put all the Redmi K30 launch rumours to rest in his Weibo post. Weibing stated that the Redmi K30 series would launch in 2020, and not 2019, as previously rumoured. The VP did not reveal the exact timeline for the launch.

Weibing’s Weibo post lists out three Redmi smartphones that were a part of China Mobile’s evaluation of 4G hotspot tests. The three smartphones were Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8. At the end of the post, Weibing hinted the launch of Redmi K30 in 2020.

The post reads (translated), “In 2020, Redmi is a 5G pioneer. See you at K30!”.

Previously, Weibing had confirmed that Redmi K30 would come with 5G support. The GM revealed that Redmi K30 would support both Standalone mode (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) mode networking. NSA will rely on LTE infrastructure from communication between cell towers and servers, resulting in lower costs of 5G deployment.

Xiaomi has already teased that the Redmi K30 will not have a pop-up camera like the Redmi K20 series. Instead, the Redmi flagship would feature a punch-hole display for the front camera.

Images shared by Weibing show that the Redmi K30 could have dual-front cameras in the top-right corner like the Galaxy S10+. The upcoming smartphone could well be a first by Xiaomi to feature a punch-hole screen.

Weibing has also confirmed that the Redmi K30 would not be the most affordable 5G smartphone, but it will follow Redmi’s pricing policy. Though he did not mention anything about the Redmi K30 Pro, we can expect Xiaomi to launch it alongside the K30.

Rumours suggest that Redmi K30 5G will get powered by a 5G MediaTek chipset.

In related news, Xiaomi India has also slashed down rumours of a Redmi Note 8 Pro running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. Anuj Sharma, CMO at Xiaomi India tweeted and confirmed that there wouldn't be a Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G variant.