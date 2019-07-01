Xiaomi to unveil CC9, CC9e and CC9 Meitu Edition with 32MP front camera on July 2

Xiaomi is all set to launch its new CC series of smartphones in China tomorrow. The lineup includes three smartphones, namely Mi CC9, CC9e, and CC9 Meitu Custom Edition.

The new series is targeted towards the youth who take a lot of selfies on their smartphones. The company has confirmed that the CC9 series would have a 32MP front camera, keeping other specifications under wraps.

The CC9 series has been amongst the rumour mill’s favourites since its confirmation. The smartphones have been leaked multiple times, and there are a few specifications available.

Starting with the standard CC9, Xiaomi has confirmed that the smartphone would sport a triple camera setup that would include a 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor. The smartphone is rumoured to feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED water-drop notch display with a 1080 * 2340 resolution.

Performance specs include Snapdragon 730 SoC with 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB storage options. The CC9 is rumoured to get a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging.

Apart from the 48MP primary sensor, the CC9 is expected to feature a 16MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor. MySmartPrice reported the TENAA listings that revealed CC9 to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and IR Blaster.

The CC9 Meitu Edition has been spotted on TENAA listings that reveal the smartphone would be offered in a White colour variant with red and blue hues. The smartphone would have a vertically aligned triple camera setup with LED flash below it. At the bottom-left, the rear panel sports a Meitu branding on it.

Lastly, the CC9e would come with the smallest screen amongst the three smartphones. It would feature a 6.08-inch display and a triple camera setup. The CC9e would have a similar 3,940 mAh battery and would run on Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 out of the box.

Pricing still remains a mystery, but it should not be a long wait as Xiaomi would unveil the devices tomorrow in China.