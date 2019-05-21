Xiaomi to launch Mi Band 4 with NFC, coloured display & a bigger battery

When it comes to budget smart bands, Xiaomi’s Mi Band has been one of the most preferred fitness devices. Xiaomi has launched three generations of Mi Band which have proven to be successful in terms of sales. There have been rumours about Mi Band 4 and a fresh report suggests that Xiaomi is redesigning its fitness band with fresh new details.

The latest report by GizmoChina reveals significant changes that could be seen in the Mi Band 4. The fitness device was spotted recently on Bluetooth SIG in two variants. The listing suggested that Xiaomi would launch the second variant of Mi Band 4 that has a model number XMSH08HM with NFC. The other variant with the model number XMSH07HM would be a standard model.

The report further states that Xiaomi would replace the monochrome display with a coloured screen. To complement the new screen, the company would make significant changes in the UI. There could also be a larger 135 mAh battery as opposed to a 110 mAh battery found on Mi Band 3. Also, Mi Band 4 would come with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 for improved connectivity across multiple devices. With Bluetooth 5.0, Mi Band 4 would have better range and more power efficiency.

Mi Band 4 would come with a Heart-Rate monitoring system. The report suggests that Mi Band 4 with NFC would launch for Yuan 499 (approximately Rs 5,033) whereas the standard variant would be priced below Yuan 300 ( approximately Rs 3,026).