App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi to launch five more products on account of its fifth anniversary in India

The product list includes over-the-head headphones, wireless earphones, a fast charger, an LED lamp, and a Truck builder.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is soon turning five in India. On account of the occasion, Xiaomi would soon introduce products in new categories apart from smartphones accessories. The company has already launched the Mi Beard Trimmer that goes on sale tomorrow in India.

Xiaomi India would celebrate its birthday on July 15 when it launched the Mi 3 five years ago. The company has listed the products it would launch during the next few weeks in India. The product list includes over-the-head headphones, wireless earphones, a fast charger, an LED lamp, and a Truck builder. 

As far as the product details go, the microsite does not give much information about the items. The company has given a few hints like the over-the-head headphones would be wireless, whereas the wireless earphones would come with a neckband design.

Close

The Mi Truck Builder toy would come with 500 parts and have a ‘Steering Wheel Control System’. The rechargeable LED lamp would have a minimal design and have three colour temperatures for different moods. There is no information on the fast-charger.

Apart from these new products, Xiaomi is also gearing up for the launch of the Redmi K20 series in India. Rumours suggest that Xiaomi could launch the entry-level Redmi 7A alongside its ‘flagship killer’. The smartphones are expected to launch on July 17.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 01:31 pm

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.