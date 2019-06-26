Xiaomi to launch five more products on account of its fifth anniversary in India

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is soon turning five in India. On account of the occasion, Xiaomi would soon introduce products in new categories apart from smartphones accessories. The company has already launched the Mi Beard Trimmer that goes on sale tomorrow in India.

Xiaomi India would celebrate its birthday on July 15 when it launched the Mi 3 five years ago. The company has listed the products it would launch during the next few weeks in India. The product list includes over-the-head headphones, wireless earphones, a fast charger, an LED lamp, and a Truck builder.

As far as the product details go, the microsite does not give much information about the items. The company has given a few hints like the over-the-head headphones would be wireless, whereas the wireless earphones would come with a neckband design.

The Mi Truck Builder toy would come with 500 parts and have a ‘Steering Wheel Control System’. The rechargeable LED lamp would have a minimal design and have three colour temperatures for different moods. There is no information on the fast-charger.

Apart from these new products, Xiaomi is also gearing up for the launch of the Redmi K20 series in India. Rumours suggest that Xiaomi could launch the entry-level Redmi 7A alongside its ‘flagship killer’. The smartphones are expected to launch on July 17.