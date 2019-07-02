Xiaomi to introduce 5G smartphone with Redmi branding for under Rs 20,000 in 2020

5G has absolutely dominated headlines at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai. The big Chinese players including Xiaomi, Vivo, Lenovo and Nubia all introduced 5G handsets at the event, but none were as impactful as Xiaomi.

Xiaomi showed off the Mi Mix 3 5G Edition earlier this year. At MWC Shanghai, Xiaomi is taking things one step further unveiling the plan for future smartphones with the next-gen wireless network.

The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that it would launch two more 5G phones from Xiaomi sub-brands Redmi and Black Shark. Xiaomi offers affordable “value-for-money” smartphones under its Redmi brand, while the Black Shark series focuses on gaming-centric handsets.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing who was in attendance at MWC Shanghai, posted on Weibo, “5G is coming”. The post was about the upcoming Redmi 5G phone. Weibing went on to add that the device would arrive in the second half of next year and will be available for less than RMB 2,000 (Approx. Rs 20,000). Black Shark officials, on the other hand, provided little in terms of details, they did confirm that the R&D team are preparing for the next-gen cellular network and the Black Shark 5G will launch in the future.

Although officials from both Redmi and Black Shark failed to commit or hint to a launch date, Weibing posted, “4G changes lives, 5G changes society! The network will create more applications and more scenarios that users will enjoy.”

While we don’t know which devices in either brand’s arsenal will get a 5G variant, both the Redmi K20 Pro and Black Shark 2 are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, which supports the 5G-ready X50 modem.