Xiaomi sale 2019: Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7S, Mi A2 and many other smartphones receive discount up to Rs 7,500

Xiaomi is celebrating its fifth anniversary in India. As part of the celebration, the Chinese manufacturer is offering massive discounts on its product lineup in India. The company’s ‘Mi Sale’ has begun and would continue till July 25.

Under the Mi Sale, Xiaomi is offering discounts up to Rs 7,500 on its smartphones. Some of these offers are also extended to Amazon and Flipkart. The Mi A2 with 4GB + 64GB storage launched last year in India for Rs 17,499, has received a discount of Rs 7,500 and is now available for Rs 9,999.

Its bigger 6GB + 64GB variant can be bought for Rs 15,999 with an exchange offer up to Rs 3,000.

The recently launched Redmi 7 is also a part of the celebration offers. The smartphone is available in two variants with 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB storage options. Both these variants have received a discount of Rs 500 and can be purchased for Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,499.

The Redmi 7S with 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage options have received a discount of Rs 1,000. Both these variants are now available for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999.

The Redmi Y3 that was launched earlier this year is now available for Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB variant. The other variant with 4GB + 64GB storage has also received a discount of Rs 1,000 and can be bought for Rs 10,999.

Last year’s Redmi 6A with 2GB + 32GB storage is now listed for Rs 6,199, down from its launch price of Rs 6,999. The Redmi 6 Pro with 4GB + 64GB variant and Redmi 6 with 3GB + 64GB RAM can be purchased for Rs 9,999.

Apart from these discounts, SBI credit card owners can avail an instant discount of 5 percent. Xiaomi would host a Mi Flash sale on its website at 4 pm and 6 pm on July 23 and July 24. Under the flash sale, users can buy the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi Luggage, Redmi Y3 and Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch for Rs 5. The Redmi Go, Mi Luggage, Mi Home Security Camera and Mi Casual Backpack would go on flash sale tomorrow at 4 pm and 6 pm.

Other products like Mi Soundbar, Mi LED TV 4C Pro, etc. would be available at half price on July 25 at 4 pm and 6 pm.