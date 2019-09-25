Xiaomi rolls out Android 10-based MIUI update for Redmi K20 Pro users in India

Xiaomi has begun the rollout of the stable MIUI 10.4.8 update for Redmi K20 Pro users in India. Launched earlier this month in China, the latest update was reported by several Redmi K20 Pro users who claimed they had already received the OTA notification. The reports popped up on the official Mi Community forum.

The new update introduces a host of new features including gesture-based navigation, notification actions, a dark theme and mode. The MIUI v10.4.8 update requires 2.2GB of free space and mentions only two changes. While the first one optimises 32-bit apps to reduce their force close rate, the second fixes an issue that caused the Redmi K20 Pro to reboot in some instances when full-screen gestures were enabled.



System-wide Dark Mode



Blur App Previews



Digital Wellbeing



Improved Permission Manager



Front Camera Effects



More Ambient Display Presets



Improved Notification Management



The best Android 10 features coming to the Redmi K20 Pro's MIUI 10 Android skin includes:

Xiaomi has removed some of the native features available on the stock version of Android 10 from MIUI 10. Google's Smart Reply feature that suggests responses to inbound messages on apps won't be part of MIUI 10. The Focus mode on Digital Wellbeing is also a no-show.

For the moment, the update has only rolled out to the Redmi K20 Pro. Xiaomi had mentioned that it would bring the MIUI based Android 10 update to Redmi K20 users sometime in October.