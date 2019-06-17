Xiaomi releases a list of devices eligible for Android Q updates: Includes Redmi Note 7 and Poco F1

Xiaomi has released a list of devices that would be eligible to get Android Q updates from the company. The list includes a total of 11 smartphones such as the Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro, K20 Pro, among others. Poco F1 too would receive Android Q possibly during the first half of 2020.



We will get to Q.

— Alvin Tse (@atytse) June 14, 2019

PocoPhone Global Head Alvin Tse took to Twitter to confirm the arrival of Android Q on Poco F1. “We will get to Q”, replied Tse to a tweet that mentioned the list of Xiaomi devices eligible for Android Q updates.

On the MiUi Forum, Xiaomi has shared a list of devices that would get Android Q updates by Q1 of 2020. The company would start rolling out Android Q based MiUi 11 in China beginning Q4 2019 for Mi9, Redmi K20 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer, Xiaomi Mi 8 screen fingerprint edition, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Xiaomi Mi 9SE. Out of these 11 devices, Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro would get the updates during Q1 of 2020.

Poco F1 was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box but soon received Android 9.0 Pie update. Tse has not revealed the period during which Android Q for Poco F1 would roll out, but it is estimated to be available during Q1 2020.