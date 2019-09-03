Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series won't launch in India until November: India MD

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 8 series in China. One of the biggest unanswered questions is: when will the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro come to India? And, the answer to that question is “not any time soon”. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing confirmed that Indian audiences would have to wait two to three months for the launch of the Note 8 series.



Mi Fans. Thank u for your excitement for #RedmiNote8Pro, world's 1st phone to be launched with #64MP Quad Camera We'll do our best to bring them to India asap! However, certification & testing might take ~8 weeks. Will keep you posted. Close #RedmiNote8! href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Xiaomi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Xiaomi href="https://t.co/DCzdUviz7p">https://t.co/DCzdUviz7p

— #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) 29 August 2019

However, Xiaomi VP and MD India, Manu Kumar Jain, recently took to Twitter to confirm a launch date for the two devices.

Considering Realme is gearing up for the launch of the Realme XT in September, it could likely launch before the Redmi Note 8 series. The Realme XT will also be the first smartphone in India to feature a 64-megapixel camera sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is likely to debut in India in the under 15K smartphone space while the non-Pro variant is likely to compete with the Realme 5 in the under 10K market space.

Xiaomi is following a surprising strategy with the Note 8 series. The Redmi Note 7 Pro launched in Indian markets before China while the Note 7 made its way to India shortly after its China reveal. There is no way of knowing the reason why Xiaomi is taking its time the launch of the Redmi Note 8 series in India, especially considering India's love affair with the brand.

The Redmi Note 8 series' November launch all but guarantees that the Realme XT will be the first smartphone to feature a 64-megapixel camera sensor in India.

