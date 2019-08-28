Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price and specs surface before its launch

With the launch date of the Redmi Note 8 series less than a day away, several specifications of the Pro variant have already been leaked via Chinese social media platform Weibo. Apart from specs, the leak also confirms the pricing of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Since Xiaomi has already established several details about the Note 8 Pro, all this latest leak does is fill in the blanks.

We already know that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the first handset to utilise the MediaTek Helios G90T chipset, which is optimised for gaming. The Note 8 Pro will feature up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is also expected to get an FHD+ display with a dewdrop notch. However, the Weibo post provides more details – 6.5-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) IPS LCD panel. The Redmi Note 8 Pro’s 4,500 mAh battery capacity was also confirmed, but the leak also points to 18W Quick Charge 4.0 support.

While Redmi already confirmed the 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor, the Weibo post gives us a few more details. The primary sensor will reportedly feature an f/1.7 aperture and 0.8-micron pixels. An 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth sensor will make up the rest of the sensors in the quad-camera setup. The leak also points to a 20-megapixel camera on the front.