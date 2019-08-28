App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price and specs surface before its launch

The Redmi Note 8 series will debut in China on the 29th of August.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the launch date of the Redmi Note 8 series less than a day away, several specifications of the Pro variant have already been leaked via Chinese social media platform Weibo. Apart from specs, the leak also confirms the pricing of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Since Xiaomi has already established several details about the Note 8 Pro, all this latest leak does is fill in the blanks.

We already know that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the first handset to utilise the MediaTek Helios G90T chipset, which is optimised for gaming. The Note 8 Pro will feature up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is also expected to get an FHD+ display with a dewdrop notch. However, the Weibo post provides more details – 6.5-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) IPS LCD panel. The Redmi Note 8 Pro’s 4,500 mAh battery capacity was also confirmed, but the leak also points to 18W Quick Charge 4.0 support.

Close

While Redmi already confirmed the 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor, the Weibo post gives us a few more details. The primary sensor will reportedly feature an f/1.7 aperture and 0.8-micron pixels. An 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth sensor will make up the rest of the sensors in the quad-camera setup. The leak also points to a 20-megapixel camera on the front.

related news

A recent report by 91mobiles also confirmed details surrounding the pricing of the Note 8 Pro –

  • 4GB RAM / 64GB Storage – CNY 1,199 (Approx. Rs 12,000)

  • 6GB RAM / 128GB Storage – CNY 1,799 (Approx. Rs 18,000)

  • 8GB RAM / 128GB Storage – CNY 2,099 (Approx. Rs 21,000)

The reports about the pricing do seem accurate as retail packaging of the device was already revealed by official sources.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 06:22 pm

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.