Xiaomi Redmi K30 4G will reportedly get a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 735G chipset

Xiaomi recently confirmed that it would be launching the Redmi K30 on December 10 in China. The Redmi K30 comes on the back of the highly successful Redmi K20 series, which delivered excellent value with flagship hardware at a reasonable price.

The successor to the Redmi K20 is scheduled to arrive in both 5G and LTE variants. Moreover, the Redmi K30 ditches the notch-less, pop-up camera and goes the punch-hole notch route. Additionally, the Redmi K30 will also come with dual selfie cameras. But apart from the connectivity and front cameras, little details have been revealed about the Redmi K30, until now.

GSMArena recently reported the Redmi K30 4G’s specs were revealed through a renowned source in China. According to the source, the Redmi K30 is tipped to arrive with a Snapdragon 730G SoC, which is a slight upgrade over the Snapdragon 730 on the Redmi K20. The Redmi K30 could also get a 4,500 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support.

If the reports are to be believed, the Redmi K30 will sport a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel shooter at the helm. The other three sensors will include a 13-megapixel ultrawide, 8-megapixel telephoto and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the K30 will likely get a 20-megapixel sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi K30 is also expected to arrive with MIUI 11 based on Android 10 out of the box. The panel is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate, but rumours suggest it will be an IPS LCD screen rather than an OLED display. The Redmi K30 4G is expected to debut at CNY 1,999 (Approx. Rs 20,400) for the entry-level configuration, which could get a minimum of 6GB of RAM and 64GB to 128GB of storage.